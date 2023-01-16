Notification Settings

Firefighters' dramatic river rescue of dog prompts flood safety warning to owners

By David Tooley

Dog owners have been warned to keep their pets on leads near fast-flowing flood water after one was swept away.

Picture: Hereford and Worcester Fire & Rescue Service
Fortunately a crew from Leominster Fire Station was on hand to pull the pet out of the water in a dramatic rescue.

The drama happened in Leominster, about 10 miles south of Ludlow, on Friday and a spokesman for the town's fire station said they were able to save the pet.

A spokesman on Saturday said: "Yesterday afternoon we were called to assist with the rescue of a dog from a river bank in town.

"Whilst out walking the river footpaths with its owner, the dog unfortunately got swept away. Our WFR team were able to get access to the dog and eventually reunite with its owner."

They added: "Always have your dog on a lead near fast flowing water, and always take extra care when walking near rivers in flood."

A flood alert is still in place for the River Lugg at Leominster, while the clean-up of flood water in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge continues.









