Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Praise for police dog - and his lead holder - for success of hot footed pursuit in the freezing cold

By David TooleyLeominsterPublished:

A wet-nosed detective has been praised for his talents in tracking down a suspected drink driver in the freezing cold weather.

PD Stevie. Picture; West Mercia Police
PD Stevie. Picture; West Mercia Police

Police Dog Stevie was called into action in Leominster on Friday night with the thermometer showing a bone-chilling -5C.

PCSO Stephanie Harper, of Leominster Safer Neighbourhood Team praised PD Stevie and his lead holder PC Davies for the hot-pawed pursuit of a suspect who had fled the scene of a crash.

PCSO Harper said: "PD Stevie had a busy night shift.

"In the -5 conditions PD Stevie was able to track a suspected drink driver who had fled the scene of the RTC he had been involved in.

"The suspected drink driver had hit and damaged several vehicles just off Leominster Town, before abandoning the vehicle and making off on foot.

"PD Stevie was able to track the suspect to a rear garden in the near by housing estate."

The driver gave a breath test result of 85 which is more than two times the legal limit and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Tails were definitely wagging down at the police station but it is not known whether PD Stevie and PC Davies were given extra treats for snaring the suspect.

Leominster
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News