Praise for police dog - and his lead holder - for success of hot footed pursuit in the freezing cold

PD Stevie. Picture; West Mercia Police

Police Dog Stevie was called into action in Leominster on Friday night with the thermometer showing a bone-chilling -5C.

PCSO Stephanie Harper, of Leominster Safer Neighbourhood Team praised PD Stevie and his lead holder PC Davies for the hot-pawed pursuit of a suspect who had fled the scene of a crash.

PCSO Harper said: "PD Stevie had a busy night shift.

"In the -5 conditions PD Stevie was able to track a suspected drink driver who had fled the scene of the RTC he had been involved in.

"The suspected drink driver had hit and damaged several vehicles just off Leominster Town, before abandoning the vehicle and making off on foot.

"PD Stevie was able to track the suspect to a rear garden in the near by housing estate."

The driver gave a breath test result of 85 which is more than two times the legal limit and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.