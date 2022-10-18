Directory of warm spaces announced near south Shropshire

Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Venues such as Herefordshire’s libraries are already signed up to the warm spaces scheme and offer additional services such as free wifi, computer access and plenty of interesting books to read.

The organisers are also looking for more spaces that are opening up to help people being hard hit by the cost of living crisis.

Councillor Ange Tyler, Herefordshire's cabinet member for the community, said: “The warm spaces initiative is part of a range of measures being put in place to support residents throughout the winter months. The venues offer a safe environment for people, where they can go to warm up, see a friendly face and access information and support on a wide range of topics from money worries to local activities, if they need it.

“We are also appealing to voluntary, community and social enterprise groups that can offer local people a warm space, to sign up to be listed in the directory on the warm spaces webpage.”

Places near the south Shropshire border offering warm spaces include Leintwardine Library, Leominster Library, Kington Library, and The Lion Café in Kington.