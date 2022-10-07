The Final Countdown - Shropshire record breaker Tom becomes a television star

Tom Stevenson on Countdown

Tom Stevenson, from Burford, near Ludlow, won all eight of the rounds he took part in on Countdown - the first contestant to do so - gained the highest score in one programme of 154 and set the record time for solving a conundrum, of three seconds.

The 21-year-old is studying at Worcester University and speaking to the Shropshire Star, said just this morning he had been asked for a selfie when working on reception and two other people had recognised him.

He said: "The attention has exploded since I was on the programme, I have received so many calls, messages - including best wishes from Colin Murray and the rest of the team - plus requests for interviews from media outlets.

"In my mind I achieved what I set out to, which was have some fun and just win one game. It went from there and I didn't expect to do so well let alone win all my games.

"My family and friends are really proud and I am glad I have been able to give them something to talk about to their friends because it does seem to be all anybody is talking about - it's been great."

It wasn't the first time Tom has been a quiz winner - he also appeared on BBC Radio Two's Popmaster, winning with 24 points.