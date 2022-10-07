Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wanted woman, 40, is found and arrested

By Paul JenkinsLeominsterCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A wanted woman from Leominster, sought by police after she failed to appear at court, has been arrested.

Jenny Chandler
Jenny Chandler

West Mercia police said on Friday morning that Jenny Chandler, aged 40, is in custody.

Chandler was wanted by officers for failing to appear in court on an earlier date.

Police thanked the public for their information in helping to find her.

Crime
News
Leominster
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News