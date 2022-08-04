Notification Settings

Police appeal for information after statue stolen from property

By David TooleyLeominsterPublished:

Police have appealed for information after a statue was stolen from a property close to the south Shropshire border.

Picture: Leominster Police
Leominster safer neighbourhood team say the theft of the female statue happened at about 11pm on July 30 and was from a property within Leominster town.

PCSO Gareth Maddox, of Leominster SNT said: "Thank you for your help. It is only by the police and the public working together that we can prevent and detect crime."

Anyone with information about the theft can let police know online by using the ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website at www.westmercia.police.uk quoting incident reference 22/75903/22.

People who are’t comfortable contacting police directly, can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Leominster safer neighbourhood team can be contacted by email Leominster.snt@westmercia.police.uk

