Police think dog walker may hold vital clues about town toilets attack

West Mercia Police are investigating an incident at the public toilets at Dishley Street bus station, in Leominster, close to the south Shropshire border on Sunday, July 24.

They say it happened between 6pm and 7pm and that a dog walker may hold clues.

PC Adam Stobbart, a Leominster police officer, said: "Police would be keen to speak to a male who had been walking their small black dog through the bus station during this time who may have witnessed some aspect of this incident."

He said the victim had been at this location near the toilets when the suspect has approached and demanded money and the victims wallet before punching the victim to the body.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged late 20s to early 30s, approximately 6ft tall, medium build, wearing a white scruffy top, blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone who witnessed anything in relation to this incident or feel that you can assist the police in anyway with information into the incident, should contact PC 2673 STOBBART on Leominster.snt@westmercia.police.uk.