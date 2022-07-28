Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police think dog walker may hold vital clues about town toilets attack

By David TooleyLeominsterPublished:

Police are appealing for information after a victim was punched by a man who demanded a wallet and money in an attack at a bus station.

Picture from West Mercia Police
Picture from West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police are investigating an incident at the public toilets at Dishley Street bus station, in Leominster, close to the south Shropshire border on Sunday, July 24.

They say it happened between 6pm and 7pm and that a dog walker may hold clues.

PC Adam Stobbart, a Leominster police officer, said: "Police would be keen to speak to a male who had been walking their small black dog through the bus station during this time who may have witnessed some aspect of this incident."

He said the victim had been at this location near the toilets when the suspect has approached and demanded money and the victims wallet before punching the victim to the body.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged late 20s to early 30s, approximately 6ft tall, medium build, wearing a white scruffy top, blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone who witnessed anything in relation to this incident or feel that you can assist the police in anyway with information into the incident, should contact PC 2673 STOBBART on Leominster.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

Quote incident number 00425 I 26072022.

Leominster
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News