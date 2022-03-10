Car parking charges decision postponed in Kington

Kington Town Council discussing Herefordshire Council's car parking charges proposal

The introduction of charges for off-street parking in the town had been proposed as Herefordshire County Council considers how it can best meet the needs of residents and promote other ways of travel.

Councillor John Harrington heard the concerns of members of the public and decided to defer a decision until a full transport study can be undertaken to understand the issues raised in detail.

The council says it is important that the limited number of parking spaces in any town centre is correctly managed to enable visitors to find a parking space easily and conveniently when they arrive.

The transport study is due to be considered by the council's cabinet on March 24.

The town council has been invited to review the transport study brief to ensure that it addresses their concerns before it is progressed.

Councillor Harrington, the cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said: “I have reflected on the meeting and the issues raised and have agreed to defer the decision on the implementation of parking charges until the challenges and concerns raised by the community can be fully considered.”

The council had wanted to impose charges at High Street, Market Hall Street and Love Lane from April 1 and maintain current charges at Mill Street, to net about £33,500 per year for 132 spaces.