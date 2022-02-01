Jabs and test kits available over the south Shropshire border

A pop up testing site

The Kington Medical Practice, in Eardisley Road, Kington, is set to open its doors from 9am to 1pm for appointments.

And patients in all eligible groups, including 12-15 year-olds, can also walk in from 9.30am to 12.30pm, without an appointment.

Other clinics will be open across the south Shropshire border in Herefordshire this week. For details visit https://www.herefordshiregeneralpractice.co.uk/for-patients/vaccination-clinics

Herefordshire County Council is also handing out free lateral flow test kits at pop-up venues this week. The council has warned that it is currently experiencing high demand for test kits and sites may need to close early if stock has been taken.

On Tuesday, February 1, the the stall will be at Co-op, Bromyard, from 10:30am

On Thursday February 3 they will be at Morrisons, Leominster, from 11:30am.