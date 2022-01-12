Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver cut free after 4x4 and tractor with livestock crash

By David TooleyLeominsterPublished: Last Updated:

A man was trapped in a 4x4 after an accident with a tractor and trailer carrying livestock near Leominster.

Picture @HWFireLeominstr
Picture @HWFireLeominstr

Four fire engine crews, from Kingsland, Leominster, Ross-on-Wye and Droitwich, were called to the incident in Mortimer's Cross at 5.24pm on Tuesday and used cutting equipment to free the man and hand him over to paramedics.

A spokesperson for Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said: "One male casualty was trapped in the 4x4 and extricated by fire service personnel using cutting equipment before being handed over into the care of paramedics. Police and ambulance also attended the incident. The incident was marked closed at 6:45pm."

Picture @HWFireLeominstr

The A4110 from Kingsland was closed for a time and drivers advised to avoid the area near the Mortimers Cross Inn.

Leominster police tweeted: Officers are at scene, please go slow."

Kingsland Fire Station tweeted that "Crews removed the offside door to assist the driver out. He was left, with no serious injuries, in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service."

.

Leominster
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Leintwardine
Transport
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News