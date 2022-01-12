Driver cut free after 4x4 and tractor with livestock crash

Picture @HWFireLeominstr

Four fire engine crews, from Kingsland, Leominster, Ross-on-Wye and Droitwich, were called to the incident in Mortimer's Cross at 5.24pm on Tuesday and used cutting equipment to free the man and hand him over to paramedics.

A spokesperson for Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said: "One male casualty was trapped in the 4x4 and extricated by fire service personnel using cutting equipment before being handed over into the care of paramedics. Police and ambulance also attended the incident. The incident was marked closed at 6:45pm."

The A4110 from Kingsland was closed for a time and drivers advised to avoid the area near the Mortimers Cross Inn.

Leominster police tweeted: Officers are at scene, please go slow."

At 1727 last night, we were called alongside @HWFireKingsland, to an RTC involving a 4x4 Vs a tractor. Crews removed the offside door to assist the driver out. He was left, with no serious injuries, in the care of @OFFICIALWMAS. pic.twitter.com/8Tiz2BEqCn — HWFire Leominster (@HWFireLeominstr) January 12, 2022