Retrospective planning permission sought for conversion of former ambulance station in Craven Arms into home

West Midlands Ambulance Service decided to close the station in Craven Arms in October 2021.

In March 2024, Joanna Nicholson submitted an application to convert the building off Ludlow Road into a residential home.

However, Shropshire Council refused the proposal, citing a failure to provide adequate natural light, and insufficient indoor and external amenity space due to a lack of available window openings.

“Any further openings would likely compromise the amenity of neighbouring properties directly adjacent to the property and would have an unacceptable effect on the living conditions of neighbours with regard to privacy,” said Tabitha Lythe, planning and developing services manger.

“The internal space would give rise to unacceptably gloomy internal living conditions.”

However, a restrospective planning application has now been submitted for the same proposal. Mathew Eaton, of ME Design Solutions, said the application is for the “as-built works” that have previously been carried out, and seeks approval for a small alteration to the existing fenestration to provide ”a more domestic looking elevation”.

Craven Arms Ambulance Station, pictured in September 2014. Picture: Google

Mr Eaton confirmed the former ambulance station has since been converted to provide a one-bed dwelling, utilising all the existing window and door openings. It also has a lounge, kitchen and shower room.

“The scale of the dwelling provides ample living accommodation for future occupiers and sits well within the plot. The scale of the proposed dwelling has come about by the existing footprint and plot size.”

Mr Eaton added that the development style and landscaping will remain as built, with vehicular access directly off Ludlow Road.

“The proposal seeks to utilise the full potential of the plot and to bring the building back into use,” he said.

“The applicant previously had a planning application refused but failed to provide suitable information regarding the layout and the existing fenestration. Each habitable room actually benefits from adequate window openings which are currently in place and no additional openings will be formed in order to meet minimal requirements.”

Anyone who wishes to comment on the proposal (25/04212/FUL on the council planning portal) can do so by December 5.