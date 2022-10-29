Notification Settings

Two people trapped after crash on Shropshire border

By Sue AustinCleobury MortimerPublished: Last Updated:

Two people had to be released from the wreckage of their car after a crash on the Kidderminster to Tenbury Wells road.

SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.
Emergency services were scrambled after 999 calls about the crash on the A456 at Mamble at about 3pm on Saturday.

Firefighters from Cleobury Mortimer joined colleagues from the Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service.

They discovered one car that had left the road.

A spokesperson for Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said that a male and a female were released from the vehicle by crews using specialist cutting equipment.

They were left in the car of the ambulance service, the spokesperson said.

