Shropshire boy and teen accomplice burgled homes and stole cars, including sporty Audi

The 17-year-old from Cleobury Mortimer, as well as a 16-year-old accomplice from Birmingham, neither of whom can be named for legal reasons, burgled homes in Malvern and Ross-on-Wye in Worcestershire last Thursday, April 11.

They stole an Audi S3 and a Volkswagen Golf.

The pair both admitted two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

Magistrates deferred sentence to May 22 at Worcester Magistrates Court.

The bench granted bail to both boys on the condition they live and sleep at their home addresses.