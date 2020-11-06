Man taken to hospital following medical emergency at south Shropshire caravan park

Emergency services were sent to The Glen Caravan Park in Cleobury Mortimer at about 9.30am on Thursday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said the incident involved a man who was involved in a medical emergency.
The service sent one ambulance to the scene. Paramedics treated the man before taking him to Worcester Royal Hospital for further assessment.
A spokesman from WMAS said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at The Glen Caravan Park at 9.27am yesterday morning, one ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who following treatment at the scene was taken to Worcester Royal Hospital for further treatment."