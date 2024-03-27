Watch: Geordie Shore star helps out again to find once-fearful Shropshire dog a forever home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Five-year-old "chunky staffy" Buster has called Birch Hill Dog Rescue Centre home for the last three years, after arriving at the Cleobury Mortimer site during lockdown.

Now, the star of Geordie Shore and 2015 winner of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has shared Buster's story with her 5.5m followers on social media.

Initially, three years ago, Buster didn't settle in too well at the rescue centre, but after years of hard work, staff think he's ready for his forever home.

Buster has been at Birch Hill for three years. Photo: Birch Hill/VixPix

A spokesperson for the centre said: "He was extremely guardy and showing lots of fear aggression. He didn't trust anyone at all and wouldn't let anyone near him.

"We gave Buster some time and space and knew it was going to be a long journey with him, but we never give up on a dog.

"Buster did start to eventually bond with one of our staff members and he started to trust her and get excited when he saw her.

"It was very slow progress, but it was progress and we knew that deep down Buster was a really sweet boy."

Now, Buster is successfully bonding with a range of people - including Shropshire Canine's Cheryl Gibson, who works to raise the profile of dogs in rescue centres.

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison. Photo: ITV/PA Wire

Last week, Cheryl shared Buster's story on Shropshire Canine's TikTok, where it quickly gained thousands of views and was picked up by the Geordie Shore star.

Buster needs a child-free home, with no cats. He did live with his sister in his previous home, so may be able to settle with a female dog following successful introduction.

For more information phone Birch Hill on 01299 270406

Last month Vicky Pattison helped share an appeal to find a home for eight-year-old Mason, a German Shepherd cross in a Telford kennel who was dubbed 'Britain's most unwanted dog'.

After spending over half of his life in rescue kennels following his abandonment in 2019, the dog found a home less than two weeks later.