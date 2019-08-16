South Shropshire wash house awarded 'best dressed window'

The Cleobury Mortimer Summer Festival was held earlier this year and the town council have now awarded the winning shop with a trophy and cheques to donate to their chosen charity.

The Cleobury Wash House won this year for their 'teddy bear garden party' themed display.

Shop manager, Serena Williams, said they were so excited to be able to donate the prize money to their favourite charities.

She said: "We are donating to Newbridge Cat Rescue and Forest Dog Rescue, which are both Cleobury Mortimer based animal charities. They will receive £50 each.

"For our window display, we all brought in teddy bears, rubber ducks, little furniture and even a paddling pool to set the scene. We had tea sets and sun cream as it was hot weather at the time.

"Obviously in keeping with the theme of the laundry shop, we also had a washing line with clothes across the window.

The window display

"The staff brought in tea and cake on the day to fully complete the tea party theme."

Chloe Devaney, who works at the wash house, said it was a team effort from everyone who works at the shop.

She said: "It was a lot of hard work but everyone put in a lot of effort. We are really excited to be able to donate to the charities as we are all animal lovers.

"It was the first year the festival happened and so we have won the first ever window display competition. We would love to take part again next year if it happens again.

"It was so nice to see all the displays. Everyone in the town made such an effort. At the beginning it looked a bit doubtful if anyone else would take part but on the festival day, suddenly everyone got involved and it was great."

Frances Bunn, a senior Cleobury resident, was chosen to judge the window display competition at the festival in June. She is a resident at St. Mary's Place in the town.

Presenting the award to the shop was Jo Booton, from Connexus, on behalf of Frances.