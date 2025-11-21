Shropshire recruitment firm ordered to pay more than £90,000 by HMRC for deliberately defaulting on its bills

Duncan Recruitment Freight Ltd (formerly known as Duncan Transport) owed the taxman £98,837.20, HMRC said.

The firm, which operates out of Elms Paddock in Little Stretton, Church Stretton, but has a registered office address in Essex, was handed a £67,456.38 penalty for defaulting on the bill in a period between February and July 2024.

It was among a number of UK businesses named in a list published on Thursday (November 20) by HMRC of deliberate tax defaulters – those who deliberately defaulted on tax exceeding £25,000.

The latest update adds more than 160 individuals and businesses, including a vape importer, a waste broker, property developers and online retailers.

In each case, they failed to fully disclose their default to HMRC at the outset of an investigation. These defaulters’ details will remain published for 12 months.

The newly released HMRC list only includes those penalised under civil procedures and does not include criminal convictions for tax fraud.

Kevin Hubbard, HMRC's director of individuals and small business compliance, said: “We are committed to tackling those who deliberately default on the tax they owe and creating a level playing field for businesses.

“By publishing the names of deliberate defaulters and their penalties, we send a clear message that non-compliance has consequences.”