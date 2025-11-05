Second walker injured at Shropshire beauty spot as air ambulance lands to treat separate casualty

West Mercia Search and Rescue was called to the summit of Caer Caradoc, near Church Stretton, on Sunday, November 2, after reports of an injured hiker.

The hiker was airlifted to hospital, but the rescue team has revealed it was called into action to help a second injured hiker just as the air ambulance was dealing with the first.

The team explained that it was able to help the second hiker off the hill after a speedy assessment from the nearby air ambulance paramedic.

West Mercia Search and Rescue said both incidents took place on Caer Caradoc. Picture: West Mercia Search and Rescue

Posting on social media West Mercia Search and Rescue said: "On Sunday, the team was contacted by West Midlands Ambulance Service to assist an injured hiker at the summit of Caer Caradoc.

"A team of four deployed and were met by Midlands Air Ambulance.

"As the aircrew was landing and preparing the first casualty for evacuation, a second, separate incident occurred nearby.

"Another hiker had slipped and sustained an injury also close to the summit.

"The Helimed was briefly held on the ground while its medic provided assessment and assistance to the second hiker.

"Due to limited space on the aircraft, the first casualty was airlifted to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) for treatment and our team then assisted the second casualty safely down the hill to a waiting vehicle.

"Many thanks to all those involved and we would like to wish both the hikers a very speedy recovery."