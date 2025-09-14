Speed and parking restrictions planned for outside south Shropshire schools

Shropshire Council is proposing to reduce the speed limit and introduce parking restrictions along Shrewsbury Road in Church Stretton.

The plan, which the council says is in line with its 2023 guidance, would introduce a new 20mph zone and double yellow lines near Church Stretton Secondary School and St Lawrence Church of England Primary School.

The local authority says proposals are part of a scheme to "improve pedestrian visibility and safety" outside of the two schools, and replace existing 'keep clear' markings that are not enforceable.

Church Stretton School. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the council said: "School 'keep clear' markings are proposed at the school entrances only.

"The no waiting/no loading at any time restrictions are proposed to prevent inconsiderate parking that may restrict visibility of pedestrians.

"A length of 'buses only' parking is proposed in the existing unrestricted lay-by to facilitate school bus access to the schools."

The full plans are available to view online, or by visiting Church Stretton Library during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.