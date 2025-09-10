Pictures show helicopter rescue for hiker injured on Shropshire hill
An injured hiker was airlifted to hospital after fracturing a leg on a Shropshire hill.
West Mercia Search and Rescue was called to help with the incident, at Caer Caradoc, near Church Stretton, on Monday.
Because of the remote location the rescue team was airlifted to the summit via the air ambulance - along with paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.
Emergency treatment was then provided before the casualty was stretchered to the helicopter and taken to hospital.
A social media post from West Mercia Search and Rescue said: "The team was called to assist with an injured hiker on Caer Caradoc in Shropshire.
"Unfortunately the hiker had fallen and sustained a fractured leg.
"Due to the location, team members were kindly given a lift to the summit via air ambulance along with paramedics from @officialwmas.
"Here the casualty was given emergency treatment and transported to the waiting helicopter, where they were then transported to the nearest hospital for ongoing medical care.
"The team would like to thank both the WMAS paramedics and the air ambulance who attended and we would like to wish the hiker a quick recovery."