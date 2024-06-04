Shropshire toy store to receive visit from colourful characters who proved a hit on Dragons Den

Harold’s Toy Store in Church Stretton will welcome to Mood Bears at 10am on Saturday, June 15 before the colourful characters make their way to St Lawrence Primary School to appear at the Summer Fair, which starts at 11am.

Harold’s Toy Store was two years old in April this year and stocks the eight Mood Bears, who each represent a different emotion. Mood Bears are the creation of Leicester-based Jo Proud who gained the backing of five Dragons when she appeared on Dragons Den in April 2023.

Rachael Sankey. owner of Harold's Toy Store, said: “The bears are very cuddly and come in a variety of beautiful colours.

"They enable children and adults to get in touch with their emotions, providing comfort and companionship. The bears fit in with our ethos of stocking good-quality items that enable creative, unplugged play for all ages.

"The idea for the Mood Bear mascots to visit both the shop and the school fair evolved because we've donated one to the school’s summer fair raffle. It seemed fitting for the Mood Bears to visit on the day of the fair and add some extra magic to the proceedings.

“We’re very excited to be honoured with a visit from the Mood Bears,” added Rachael. “Church Stretton attracts lots of visitors thanks to its beautiful landscape and we hope that they will be thrilled to meet these fun bears who are most likely a lot more friendly than the regular wildlife.”

Visitors to the shop and fair will be able to have their photos taken with a Mood Bear.