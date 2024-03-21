Photographer Peter's been out shooting daffodils as we dream of summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Keen amateur photographer Peter Steggles did just that earlier this week when he took his trusty camera out for one of his favourite strolls in the Shropshire Hills.

As weather forecasters look forward to a rainy and cold weekend Peter says he took this image as he walked into Cardington, near Church Stretton, from Gretton.

It was dry and sunny then and Peter's photo shows two walkers approaching Cardington's Church and the history-packed 15th century Royal Oak pub.

Peter says going down the hill in Cardington is one of his favourite spots to shoot the daffodils.

Peter adds that it is lovely to see the British determination to carry on walking regardless of the weather.