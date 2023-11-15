Body found in search for missing Church Stretton man

Christopher 'Jiggsy' Jiggins from Church Stretton was reported missing on Sunday, October 29.

Now, police have said that a body was found on Wednesday in a woodland near Church Stretton.

It comes after appeals were made following the disappearance of the 56-year-old, who was known locally as Jiggsy.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but officers believe it to be Christopher.

A police spokesperson said: "A body has been found today in a woodland near Church Stretton following searches for a man who was reported missing on Sunday 29 October.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place but it is believed to be that of 56-year-old Christopher Jiggins."