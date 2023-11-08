New image released showing last known movements of man not seen for more than a week

Christopher ‘Jiggsy’ Jiggins has been missing from Church Stretton since 7pm on Sunday, October 29.

Now, police have released a CCTV image the last sighing of the 56-year-old.

The image was captured near the Family Shopper on Sandford Avenue shortly before 7.55am on Monday 30 October.

He’s described as white, well-built, bald and with a distinctive moustache. He was last seen wearing camouflage clothing, shorts and boots and is known for wearing a hessian cape.

Christopher Jiggins

DI Richard Davies, leading the search for Jiggsy, said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Jiggsy and would urge anyone who may have seen him to please get in touch.

“At this stage, he could be anywhere in the country and we believe he may be living off-grid.

“Jiggsy, if you are reading this then please get in touch to let us know you are OK. You’re not in any trouble and we can leave you be once we know you are safe, if that’s what you want."

Christopher Jiggins

Anyone that are currently with Jiggsy, or have seen him in the last few minutes, are asked to call 999.

Any information that may help the police locate him are asked to contact the Shrewsbury reactive CID team on 01743 237414 or email DL-F-ReactiveCIDShrewsbury@westmercia.police.uk