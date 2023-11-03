Spooky goings on as care home residents join children in some Halloween fun

Residents and staff at Barchester’s Field House care home, in Church Stretton, staff got in to the spirit of things by decorating the home and dressing up.

They played pumpkin ping pong for ‘trick or treat’ prizes and enjoyed party snacks.

Spooky fun when the children popped round for a Halloween party and games

Local First Responder Tracey Prosser and her children, along with the Mad Hatters soft play group were full of beans playing musical statues to the monster mash!

A spokesperson for the care home said the residents loved watching the children have fun playing all the games.

Ruby Lee Wiggan was a tiny skeleton-witch and by all accounts an absolute star, not only a master of the apple bobbing game she gave every resident a handmade keychain to make them smile.

Ruby Lee said: "When I’m older I want to be a doctor so I can make all the poorly people better.”

Ghostly Ruby Lee Wiggan proved to be great at apple bobbing

A resident known as Peter the Pumpkin said: “It has been such a fun day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Halloween spirit. I really enjoyed my role and dressing up to surprise the children, so much so I’ve asked if I can be Santa this Christmas.”

The home has what it calls a life enrichment programme that keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Peter the Pumpkin with a spooky sidekick

Field House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers.