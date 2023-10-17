Council partnership helps to alleviate flooding near Church Stretton railway track

The area in Church Stretton. Photo: Environment Agency.

Shropshire Council’s Outdoor Partnerships team has been providing advice and support to Church Stretton Town Council on management of Rectory Wood and Field and Coppice Leasowes Nature Reserve.

Both of these places have been affected by flooding caused by the diversion of the nearby Ash Brook to accommodate the railway.

Now, thanks to work by The Environment Agency, Network Rail and the Outdoor Partnerships team, a solution has been found to the flooding problem.

A large-scale project was undertaken to redivert the brook along a more natural course.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “This will have huge benefits to the ecology of the site and the infrastructure, as well as an excellent example of agencies working together to benefit the local community.”

Hilary Luff, Shropshire councillor for Church Stretton and Craven Arms, added: “It is wonderful to see the improvements to Leasowes, an area which is enjoyed by so many people in the community and visitors to the area.