Woman rescued from Long Mynd after breaking ankle on hike

Ambulance and National Trust teams were called to Long Mynd. Photo: South Shropshire SNT

Police and ambulance services were called to the beauty spot after a walker broke their ankle.

Local police and ambulance staff including the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were joined by National Trust rangers to help rescue the woman from the hilly plateau.

An announcement on social media by South Shropshire's Safer Neighbour Teams said: "Another joint agency rescue on the Long Mynd today.

"A female had been walking and fell and broke her ankle. This required local police with 4×4, HART, WMAS and National Trust rangers."