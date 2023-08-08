Town mayor Andy Munro. Picture Church Stretton Town Council

Mayor of Church Stretton Andy Munro has received a letter from the Post Office about the town centre branch that he says is "good news".

Councillor Munro said in his regular Community Matters Update: "Many residents will have noticed the planning application regarding the town’s Post Office which has created some concern because the plans submitted didn’t retain the current Post Office counter.

"With the loss of the banks the Post Office is a vital resource for the town, and the matter was raised with Post Office Counters whose External Affairs Manager replied promptly."

The official has replied saying that the postmaster at Church Stretton has given notice to leave from operating the post office and is selling the business.