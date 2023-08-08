Mayor shares 'good news' on future of Church Stretton's Post Office

A town council has received reassurance about the future of its local post office.

Town mayor Andy Munro. Picture Church Stretton Town Council
Mayor of Church Stretton Andy Munro has received a letter from the Post Office about the town centre branch that he says is "good news".

Councillor Munro said in his regular Community Matters Update: "Many residents will have noticed the planning application regarding the town’s Post Office which has created some concern because the plans submitted didn’t retain the current Post Office counter.

"With the loss of the banks the Post Office is a vital resource for the town, and the matter was raised with Post Office Counters whose External Affairs Manager replied promptly."

The official has replied saying that the postmaster at Church Stretton has given notice to leave from operating the post office and is selling the business.

But he adds that the proposed new owners want to retain the post office and have submitted an application which is in progress. It also includes a store refurbishment that includes two post office counters.

David Tooley

