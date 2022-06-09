Notification Settings

South Shropshire town council holds finance meeting next week

By David Tooley

Members of the public who want to find out what Church Stretton Town Council spends money on can attend a meeting next week.

The Silvester Horne Institute.

The council's finance committee is set to meet on Tuesday afternoon at the Silvester Horne Institute with a start time of 4pm.

Members of the public are entitled to attend, and if they wish to do so or want to see copies of the meeting papers they can contact the town clerk via the website or by contacting the council office.

Members of the public who want to make statements are asked to inform the town clerk in advance. The council has rules regarding the making of statements and those can also be seen and read in advance on the council website.

Visit https://www.churchstretton-tc.gov.uk/council/agendas/finance-committee-meeting-14-06-2022/

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

