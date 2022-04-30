Footpath in All Stretton to be close for over a month

Shropshire Council is making an order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act for the temporary prohibition of the use of footpath 16.

The order will prohibit the use of the footpath in All Stretton which runs from the A49 past Cole Batch.

It will came into operation on May 14 and the order will run until June 26.

The council says the footpath must be closed for public safety because of works being undertaken on the railway line.

There is a potential danger to the public a council spokesman said.