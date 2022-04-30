Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Footpath in All Stretton to be close for over a month

By Sue AustinChurch StrettonPublished:

A footpath in All Stretton is to be closed for more than a month.

Shropshire Council is making an order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act for the temporary prohibition of the use of footpath 16.

The order will prohibit the use of the footpath in All Stretton which runs from the A49 past Cole Batch.

It will came into operation on May 14 and the order will run until June 26.

The council says the footpath must be closed for public safety because of works being undertaken on the railway line.

There is a potential danger to the public a council spokesman said.

There is no alternative available.

Church Stretton
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News