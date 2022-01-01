Notification Settings

Car crashes into wall in early hours of New Year's Day

By Charlotte BentleyChurch StrettonPublished: Last Updated:

Emergency services were called out early during New Year's Day after a car crashed into a wall near Church Stretton.

Crews were called to the incident in Hope Bowdler at around 2am.

Luckily nobody was trapped after the car crashed into the wall.

Four fire crews from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Wellington attended the scene and used oxygen first aid to assist.

Also at the scene were the West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

A report log from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 02:05 on Saturday, 1 January, 2022, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Church Stretton.

"Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Wellington.

"Crews used the following equipment to deal with the incident: oxygen first aid.

"Also at the scene of the incident were: the Land Ambulance Service and the Police.

"Road traffic collision, car into a wall, no persons trapped."

