The fire broke out in a log store at Broome, Aston-on-Clun, just after 3.25pm on Wednesday .

Three crews were on scene and firefighters wore breathing apparatus to fight the blaze.

It was brought under control by 4.09pm.

It is not known how the fire started.

At 2.43pm a fire crew from Church Stretton went to a fuel spillage in Elms Lane in the town.