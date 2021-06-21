Musician to take inspiration in Shropshire beauty spot

National Trust Carding Mill Valley in Church Stretton..

The Bangor University Music Masters’ student has taken up residence for the week and visitors to the popular National Trust reserve will be able to see and hear Joel at work, as he composes music inspired by his surroundings.

He’ll be heading out onto the hills to gather some musical inspiration before returning to the pop-up music studio at the site, to experiment with new sounds and compositions.

Joel creates and performs music under the artist name Tiny Leaves, and his critically acclaimed music has been globally broadcast on radio, including this year on the likes of BBCRadio3, BBC6music, New York's WNYC (Newsounds), KEXP and beyond.