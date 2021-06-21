Musician to take inspiration in Shropshire beauty spot

By Sue AustinChurch StrettonPublished:

University student Joel Pike, is spending a i week at a National Trust property, Cardingmill Valley, soaking up the awe-inspiring beauty of the Shropshire Hills.

National Trust Carding Mill Valley in Church Stretton..
The Bangor University Music Masters’ student has taken up residence for the week and visitors to the popular National Trust reserve will be able to see and hear Joel at work, as he composes music inspired by his surroundings.

He’ll be heading out onto the hills to gather some musical inspiration before returning to the pop-up music studio at the site, to experiment with new sounds and compositions.

Joel creates and performs music under the artist name Tiny Leaves, and his critically acclaimed music has been globally broadcast on radio, including this year on the likes of BBCRadio3, BBC6music, New York's WNYC (Newsounds), KEXP and beyond.

"I hope to set up a pop-up music studio in the National Trust cafe/shop space, and make short trips into the surrounding landscape to make field recordings and notes. This will enable me to make immediate sketches in music on returning to the make-shift studio. The studio is in a prominent ground-floor position with large windows which will allow the many passers by a live view of an artist in residence creating music. I’m also hoping to have a live feed in speakers out onto the main concourse, so that people can hear my music being created. "

Church Stretton
South Shropshire
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

