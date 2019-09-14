Road closed after series crash near Church Stretton

One person had to be cut from the wreckage of a car in the accident which happened at 2.45pm today .

Emergency services said the collision involved two cars.

Fire crews from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Wellington were on scene with fire fighters able to release a casualty from one of the vehicles within half an hour.

Police closed the road for more than four hours with traffic diverted off the trunk road and through All Stretton and Church Stretton.