Menu

Advertising

Road closed after series crash near Church Stretton

By Sue Austin | Church Stretton | News | Published:

Four people were injured in a crash on the A49 which closed the trunk road.

Police closed the road

One person had to be cut from the wreckage of a car in the accident which happened at 2.45pm today .

Emergency services said the collision involved two cars.

Fire crews from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Wellington were on scene with fire fighters able to release a casualty from one of the vehicles within half an hour.

Police closed the road for more than four hours with traffic diverted off the trunk road and through All Stretton and Church Stretton.

Church Stretton South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News