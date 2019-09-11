Serious crash on A49 at Dorrington closes road

The accident happened near Dorrington this afternoon.

It is believed to have involved a bus.

South Shropshire safer neighbourhood policing team are assisting with a road block on the A49 Church Stretton following a serious RTC at Dorrington. Please avoid the area Thank you. pic.twitter.com/nXm7xlTpQk — South Shropshire SNT's (@SouthShropCops) September 11, 2019

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and police closed the road from Church Stretton for a time urging motorists to avoid the area.

The accident led to long rush-hour delays on the busy trunk road.