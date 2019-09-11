Menu

Serious crash on A49 at Dorrington closes road

By Sue Austin | Church Stretton | News | Published:

The A49 south of Shrewsbury was closed today after a serious crash.

The accident happened near Dorrington this afternoon.

It is believed to have involved a bus.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and police closed the road from Church Stretton for a time urging motorists to avoid the area.

The accident led to long rush-hour delays on the busy trunk road.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
