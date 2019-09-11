Advertising
Serious crash on A49 at Dorrington closes road
The A49 south of Shrewsbury was closed today after a serious crash.
The accident happened near Dorrington this afternoon.
It is believed to have involved a bus.
Emergency services were quickly on the scene and police closed the road from Church Stretton for a time urging motorists to avoid the area.
The accident led to long rush-hour delays on the busy trunk road.
