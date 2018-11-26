Athlete David in book signing

David, from Church Stretton, was an athlete who could give some big name stars a run for their money and his book encompasses his life in athletics, and through eight different professions including running two self-employed businesses, working and teaching abroad.

He was a Shropshire 1500m and 5000m steeplechase champion in the 1960s and 1970s and also ran for Wales.

Away from the track, David started a job as a trainee improver gardener at Kew Gardens in 1960, and his various jobs to follow included being ground manager at the University of London Athletics ground.