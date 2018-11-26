Menu

Athlete David in book signing

By Toby Neal | Church Stretton | News | Published:

Author David Morgan is doing a book signing of his autobiography, Life Through Corridors Of Uncertainty, at the Castle Bookshop, Ludlow, on Sunday, December 2, from noon to 2pm.

David, from Church Stretton, was an athlete who could give some big name stars a run for their money and his book encompasses his life in athletics, and through eight different professions including running two self-employed businesses, working and teaching abroad.

He was a Shropshire 1500m and 5000m steeplechase champion in the 1960s and 1970s and also ran for Wales.

Away from the track, David started a job as a trainee improver gardener at Kew Gardens in 1960, and his various jobs to follow included being ground manager at the University of London Athletics ground.

