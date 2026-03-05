Temporary traffic lights remain in place on busy South Shropshire road – six months after tractor crash

The busy road between Ludlow and Craven Arms was closed for around six hours following the incident that happened on the bridge over the River Onny in Onibury, on September 1.

A crack on the underside of the bridge, pictured in September 2025. Picture: National Highways

Police confirmed no one was injured in the incident near a level crossing, and no arrests were made.

A cracked slab underneath the bridge, pictured in September 2025. Picture: National Highways

At the time, National Highways reported the crash caused “significant damage”, warning that the temporary traffic lights would be in place for several weeks until the bridge could be reopened.

Temporary measures are still in place on the A49 Onibury Bridge after a tractor crashed into it. Picture: LDRS

A temporary footpath was also installed to maintain one lane of traffic across the bridge, with plans being developed to repair the damage, including replacing the bridge parapets and edge beams.

National Highways said the temporary traffic system would remain in place while the repair plans were drawn up.

However, six months after the crash, the temporary measures are still in place. It means that motorists have to constantly wait at the lights for oncoming traffic to come past.

And to add to the frustration, there have been roadworks this week further up the A49, in Craven Arms.

When the bridge works are fully completed remain unclear, due to the complexities involved.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “We appreciate that the damage caused to the bridge in the traffic collision is impacting residents and motorists who regularly use this route and we are working hard to get it repaired as quickly and safely as possible.

“But this is a Victorian structure, dating back to 1886, so there’s no ‘off the shelf fix’ for the damage. Complex repairs are required – including the need to build bespoke parapets – which take time to organise and implement.

“The bridge was not built to modern standards so additional surveys are essential to ensure it will continue to meet our high safety standards once the repairs are completed.”