'Prompt reporting helps us protect our rural communities’: Shropshire farmer reunited with stolen quad bike hours after theft

Thieves took the Polaris quad bike from the farm on Monday (January 26) - but within hours safer neighbourhood officers from Ludlow, Bishop's Castle and Church Stretton had located it.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Thanks to the immediate call from the victim, officers were able to respond quickly and work together across the patch to track down the vehicle.

“This is a great example of how prompt reporting helps us act fast and protect our rural communities.

“We want our communities to feel reassured that the information you provide makes a real difference, and we are here to support you.”