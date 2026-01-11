Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from stations in Ludlow, Tweedale (Telford), and Church Stretton joined Severn Trent in delivering water to properties in the Clee Hill area.

The crews used incident support vehicles as they tackled treacherous conditions following Storm Goretti to deliver 1,536 bottles to 128 properties.

An update from Ludlow Fire Station on social media around 7.23pm on Saturday (January 10) said: "Our incident support vehicle, alongside crews from Tweedale Fire Station and Church Stretton Fire Station, is currently supporting Severn Trent Water by distributing bottled water to residents in the Clee Hill area following a loss of water supply.

Firefighters were called in to deliver water to south Shropshire residents. Picture: Ludlow Fire Station

"We kindly ask residents of Clee Hill to please remain patient while we work through an extensive list of properties. Crews are operating in challenging weather conditions to ensure support reaches everyone affected and to assist Severn Trent Water as efficiently as possible.

"Our control room has received a number of calls regarding properties in Clee Hill being missed. We would like to reassure residents that this is not the case. All addresses are being worked through systematically, and crews will attend as soon as they are able."

An update from Severn Trent on Sunday morning said it is aware of properties experiencing issues with water supply and is working to fix the issues.

It said: "Storm Goretti caused multiple power outages across Shropshire, which impacted power to some local pumps on our network.

"As a result, a small number of customers may be experiencing lower-than-usual water pressure or interruptions to their supply.

"We are incredibly sorry about this, and our teams have been working hard through the night into this morning to restart the pumps and move water around our network, while also bringing in our fleet of tankers.

"While we expect the majority of the area to be on supply, it may continue to be intermittent or lower pressure as usual throughout the day as our teams return the network back to normal following the storm."