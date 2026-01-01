‘I am greatly concerned by the growth and scale of online fraud and scams’ - Shropshire MP's warning on new year scams

Stuart Anderson is urging residents in his South Shropshire constituency to take action to protect themselves and their loved ones from scams during the new year sales.

The MP’s warning comes after Citizens Advice found that more than seven million UK adults have been personally deceived by a scam in the past year.

Stuart Anderson

More than a quarter (26 per cent) of those personally deceived were duped while shopping online – with these types of scams including the likes of fake websites and counterfeit or non-existent goods.

At the same time, seven in 10 (68 per cent) people targeted by a scam do not tell anyone about it. This includes friends, family, or the relevant authorities.

In response, Mr Anderson is promoting the national ‘Stop! Think Fraud’ awareness campaign which was launched in 2024.

This ongoing campaign aims to make it easier for residents to recognise fraud and take steps to protect themselves, their family, and friends.

He said: "I am greatly concerned by the growth and scale of online fraud and scams, which continue to impact many residents in South Shropshire.

“With new year deals and discounts increasingly advertised online, scammers are likely to be more active at this time of the year - trying to trick individuals into revealing personal and financial information. Online scams can be incredibly convincing, with new figures from Citizens Advice revealing that seven million of us were scammed last year.

“Ahead of the new year sales, I have updated my Scam Awareness and Support Hub on my website to help residents identify and report scams with increased knowledge and confidence."

You can find Mr Anderson’s Scam Awareness and Support Hub at https://www.stuartanderson.org.uk/be-scamaware-support.