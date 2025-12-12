Three dead after horror crash on A489: Police appeal for witnesses

The crash took place on the Shropshire/Powys border, at Snead, between Churchstoke and Lydham.

Police said the crash had taken place at around 4.50pm yesterday (Thursday, December 11) and involved a grey Audi A4 and a red Toyota Yaris.

A spokesman for Dyfed Powys Police said two people in the Toyota and the driver of the Audi were killed.

Another passenger in the Toyota also suffered serious injuries.

The spokesman said: "At approximately 4.50pm on Thursday, December 11, Dyfed-Powys Police received reports of a serious road traffic collision on the A489 between Churchstoke and Lydham. The location is known locally as Snead.

"The vehicles that collided were a grey Audi A4 and a red Toyota Yaris. At the time of the collision a blue tractor with a front attachment was also travelling on the same stretch of road.

"Sadly, two people in the Toyota Yaris and the driver of the Audi A4 sustained fatal injuries.

"Another passenger in the Yaris sustained serious injuries and was conveyed to hospital by air ambulance."

Police said the families of those involved are being supported by specialist officers.

The spokesman added: "An investigation is under way, and officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or any of the vehicles at around that time, or if they have dash cam whilst travelling on that particular road at the relevant time, to get in touch with them."

People can contact police directly on the force website, by e-mailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or calling 101 and quoting the reference 267 of December 11.