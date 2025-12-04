'We took on our village phone box when BT decommissioned it - now it's an advent calendar'

The former BT call box in All Stretton was taken over by Church Stretton Town Council last year.

The old pay phone, at the base of Castle Hill, where it meets Shrewsbury Road, was handed to the All Stretton Village Society.

Earlier this year, after brainstorming ideas of what to do with the callbox, the group turned it into a “micro museum”.

Local man Rick Clarke was tasked with making a model of the area and spent three weeks recreating All Stretton in tiny detail.