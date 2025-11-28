An inquest held at Shropshire Coroners Court in Shrewsbury was told how Ann Michelle Male, who was 58, died on the evening of July 14 this year.

Mrs Male, known as Annie, was the landlady of the Fighting Cocks Inn at Stottesdon in south Shropshire, having revived the country pub after completing a lifelong dream to own and run her own business.

The hearing was told Mrs Male, originally from Sutton Coldfield, was "the life and soul of every room she entered" and a "deeply loving" person.

Senior coroner John Ellery read evidence which said that the fire service had been alerted to a blaze at the pub at around 6.52pm, after neighbours reported seeing smoke coming from a window.

Firefighters attended, forced their way into the pub and found the source of the fire in a bedroom, being confronted by thick black smoke as they opened the door.

The hearing was told that officers located the source of the fire using a thermal imaging camera, before finding Mrs Male unresponsive on the floor of the room.

Firefighters started to perform CPR, with paramedics taking over after they arrived, but sadly Mrs Male was pronounced dead at 7.40pm.