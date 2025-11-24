These are the Shropshire roads getting pothole treatment in the coming weeks

The authority's said its two Multihog road planer machines will be tackling more potholes on roads across Shropshire throughout December.

The machines plane off the road surface to enable a squared-off hole to be filled by a following gang.

The council says the process is quicker than having to saw-cut and break-out the defective road by hand – tackling potholes and other defects more quickly and effectively.

For December the Multihogs and their crews are set to treat the following roads.

Multihog 1: Tuesday, December 2, to Friday, December 5 – A528 to B5476 Wem Road; Monday, December 8, to Tuesday, December 9 – Stableford Road, Ackleton; Wednesday, December 10, to Wednesday, December 17 – The Wheel junction, Wyken to Digbeth Lane (near Worfield); Thursday, December 18 – A528, Marton junction, Myddle.

Multihog 2: Monday, December 1, to Thursday, December 4 – Staffordshire Border Foley Cross to junction B4176; Friday, December 5, to Thursday, December 11 – A49 to B5063 Morten Corbet; Friday, December 12, to Monday, December 15 – Stableford B4176 junction to Newton A442 junction; Tuesday, December 16, to Friday, December 19 – Long Lane, Neachley.

Work is carried out on weekdays only, between 9.30am and 4pm.

The council said tach Multihog can treat 9,000m² of road each month, and reduces the likelihood of potholes forming in the short-to-medium term, and cuts down on the need for road closures.

For more information about each scheme people can search the interactive map on the one.network website.