'Operation Whitebeam continues to reduce rural thefts and reassure our communities': South Shropshire police in major rural crime operation

More than 10 police vehicles and 22 officers took part in Operation Whitebeam on Wednesday night (November 19).

The operation by south Shropshire’s Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNT) is ongoing initiative to tackle rural crime and reassure our communities.

Operation Whitebeam. Photo: South Shropshire SNT

It saw the the SNT visit 63 towns and parishes and check more than 40 vehicles.

Several farms were visited with security and crime prevention advice shared, and multiple intelligence reports were submitted to support future investigations.

Officers also dealt with a vehicle driven in an anti-social manner, tackled four speeding vehicles and stopped two vehicles with defects.

Sergeant Steve Mason said: “Operation Whitebeam continues to reduce rural thefts and reassure our communities. We’re committed to keeping south Shropshire safe. As part of the operation officers and PCSOs carry out a number of visible patrols, increasing police presence in areas that we know are targeted by criminals, to deter them and provide reassurance to the community.

"Carrying out high visibility and plain vehicle patrols, we are able to speak to the public about the operation, and how we as a force are tackling rural crime, especially with the darker nights still with us. We remain committed to keeping our communities safe and we want them know that these initiatives are helping achieve this.”