South Shropshire town named as one of UK's top 10 horse-friendly holiday hotspots

Equestrian specialists at HarryHall.com have compiled a list of the UK’s best horse-friendly holidays with the aim of helping horse-riding travellers discover scenic hacks, hidden routes and accommodation tailored for both horse and rider.

Horse trekking in Shropshire

More than 3,000 holiday homes across the UK now boast stabling or riding facilities, signalling a rise in demand for horse-friendly escapes, and bookings for UK holidays have also risen by 47 per cent post-Covid.

The HarryHall.com destination guide is designed to help inspire horse lovers to find their next holiday hotspot, and among the destinations making the top 10 list of horse-friendly holiday spots is Ludlow.

The town is the eighth-best location in the UK for an equestrian holiday, according to the list, thanks to its access to exceptional miles of off-road country riding through the Shropshire Hills.

Taking in the views of the South Shropshire hills on horseback

Liz Hopper, managing director at Harry Hall, said: “Our destination guide has been designed to inspire equestrians to explore new places with confidence, knowing their horses will be accommodated and their riding needs met.

Liz Hopper of Harry Hall

“Autumn and winter can still be a lovely time to venture out and these destinations showcase the very best of what the UK has to offer for horse riders. Whether it’s galloping along golden beaches, tackling rugged uplands, or simply enjoying scenic countryside hacks, the UK offers a wealth of choice for horse and rider alike.”

The top 10 list of best horse-friendly holiday destinations:

The New Forest, Hampshire Escrick Park Estate, Yorkshire Isle of Purbeck, Dorset Alford, Lincolnshire Newbold Verdon, Leicestershire Langham Estate, Essex Holme-next-the-Sea, Norfolk Ludlow, Shropshire Craven, North Yorkshire Clophill, Bedfordshire

To find your horse-friendly day trip or autumn destination with your equine friend, see the horse destination guide at harryhallinsurance.com/helpful-stuff/top-10-horse-friendly-holidays-uk/.