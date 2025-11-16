'Quite overwhelming!' Celebrations as south Shropshire village shop run entirely by volunteers receives King's Award

The Community Shop at Aston on Clun, near Craven Arms, has received the prestigious honour - the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK, and one that is regarded as the equivalent of an MBE.

The award recognises the exceptional commitment of the shop's volunteers, all of whom are unpaid. Aston on Clun's Community Shop is one of only around five per cent of more than 400 community shops nationwide to operate entirely without paid staff.

Founded in 2012 by local residents, the shop is a registered community asset serving around 70 square kilometres of the Clun Valley. It acts as a lifeline for many residents, particularly elderly and vulnerable people, and remained open throughout the Covid-19 pandemic when travel was restricted.

The news came at a key moment for the team as they prepare for a major rebuild and extension, expected to cost around £175,000. Although significant funds have already been saved, around £100,000 will need to be raised through a forthcoming campaign.