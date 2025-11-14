Glam rock stars Scissor Sisters confirmed as latest Ludlow Castle headliners

The announcement follows a series of big-name confirmations for the 2026 dates at the historic south Shropshire site.

The band will be playing the castle on Sunday, July 26 next year, two decades after kicking the door down to redefine pop music with genre bending hits like Take Your Mama, I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’ and Let’s Have a Kiki.

A spokesman for the concert organisers said: "Released on 2nd February, 2004, 'Scissor Sisters' followed a meteoric trajectory for the band whose tongue-in-cheek, transgressive themes and outlandish electroclash live shows had already earned them a colourful reputation in their hometown of New York.

The Scissor Sisters will be playing at Ludlow Castle.

"Originally composed of Jake Shears, BabyDaddy, Ana Mantronic, Del Marquis and Paddy Boom; Scissor Sister’s self-titled debut is a playful document of LGBTQ life in New York City that immediately captured the imagination of the UK.

"The album reached number one in the UK charts, became the best-selling album of the year and earned Scissor Sisters three BRIT awards in 2005 - International Group, International Album and International Breakthrough Act.

"All five of the album’s singles made the top 20 of the UK Singles Chart including alternative disco anthems ‘Laura’, ‘Take Your Mama’, ‘Filthy/Gorgeous’ and the band’s now legendary cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’.

Thousands of people have attended the series of Ludlow Castle Concerts so far. Picture: Andy Hughes

"Fresh from their highly anticipated reunion in 2025 which featured a UK arena tour and their sensational Saturday night Glastonbury set, Jake Shears, Babydaddy, Del Marquis and their band are back with a bang to celebrate the album that helped them redefine pop music.

"Crowned by Attitude magazine as the top ‘gay album’ of all time, Scissor Sisters became one of the best-selling records of the 21st century and is now considered a landmark in popular culture."

Set to enter its fourth season, the Live at Ludlow Castle series has previously seen sold-out performances from the likes of Elbow, Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, Supergrass, Faithless, Texas and more for thousands of fans.

Scissor Sisters joins previously announced 2026 headliners Snow Patrol who will perform at Ludlow on July 16, The Human League on Saturday, July 18, Tom Grennan on Sunday, July 19, The Streets on Thursday, July 23, and Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft who will headline on Saturday, July 25, with all five previously announced shows already sold out.

Ludlow postcode pre-sale tickets for local residents (SY7, SY8, HR6, DY14, WR15) will open at 10am on Wednesday November 19 here.

General sale opens at 10am on Friday November 21 here.

For more information on the series visit: https://www.liveatludlowcastle.co.uk/