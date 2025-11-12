Could Bridgnorth or Ludlow be the 'town of culture'? - MP calls for nominations for national competition

Stuart Anderson, Conservative MP for South Shropshire, said he wants to see one of his constituency's towns put forward in the 'Town of Culture Competition' that has recently been announced by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Ministers have said that the new competition will build on the successes of the UK City of Culture Programme, which has seen significant lasting impacts across winning cities such as Hull and Coventry.

The Government has announced that the winning town will be awarded £3.5 million to help them deliver a cultural programme during the summer of 2028.

Stuart Anderson MP.

Meanwhile, shortlisted towns will receive £60,000 to help deliver their full bids for the competition.

Mr Anderson wants residents to take part in a survey ahead of the competition - with South Shropshire home to a number of popular and idyllic towns, including Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, and Church Stretton amongst others.