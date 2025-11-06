Children invited to design Christmas card that will be sent to the Prime Minister

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson has launched his popular annual Christmas E-Card competition, inviting children and young people from across his constituency to take part.

Entries must be submitted before November 30, and the winning design will appear on the front cover of Mr Anderson's official Christmas E-Card.

The MP's Christmas E-Card will be sent to local partners and supporters, fellow MPs, and even Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch

Mr Anderson is encouraging entrants to be as creative and imaginative as possible. Designs can be drawn on plain paper and sent to the MP via his parliamentary email address.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "As the festive season approaches, I am excited to announce that my Christmas E-Card Competition is now open.

"All children and young people from South Shropshire are invited to send me their creative designs. The winning entry will be appearing on the front cover of my Christmas E-Card - along with their name, school, and age if applicable.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for children and young people from across South Shropshire to showcase their creativity and imagination. The E-Card will be sent to hundreds of people - including the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch.

"This is a great opportunity for schools and families to get together in the run up to Christmas and will help to spread lots of festive cheer!"

Email your Christmas card design to Stuart Anderson MP: stuart.anderson.mp@parliament.uk